Deepika Padukone shares her geeky weekend mood; Ranveer Singh gets YJHD's Naina vibes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone shares her geeky weekend mood

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never misses a chance to treat her fans with exciting updates about her day-to-day activities. The actress has been posting a lot of interesting and funny stuff on her Instagram. Today, Deepika gave a glimpse of her weekend mood to fans by sharing a candid picture of herself on the photo-sharing platform. The 'Chhapaak' actress uploaded an all smiles picture of her wherein she simply looked classy.

Flashing her million-dollar smile, Deepika captioned the picture as, "Weekend Mood!"

Reacting to the post, Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh was quick to comment. Referring her to the studious and geek character of Naina Talwar from her 2013 hit film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' he wrote "Oh hi NainaTalwar vibes."

Earlier, Deepika greeted the month of February with a stunning picture on her social media. The actress posted a picture dressed in a blush pink embellished kurta paired with diamond stud earrings. The actress wore soft make-up and opted to tie her hair in a neat bun. "February," she captioned the image.

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi.

She will also feature in Shakun Batra's next. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter. It will release on September 30, 2022.

She also has the tentatively titled Prabhas 21 in her kitty. The sci-fi flick is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. It stars Prabhas in the lead role.