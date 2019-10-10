Deepika Padukone reveals what happened on her bachelorette before wedding with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The adorable couple got married in November 2018 at the beautiful Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding saw the presence of only special people which included close relatives and friends. Her fans were curious to know what the actress did on her bachelorette party. Well now, she has revealed how strange and funny her last few days as a bachelor were.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, India, the actress shared, “In today’s context, I could be considered a weird person. When I was on my bachelorette, I did laundry twice a day, so I suppose I am weird.”

From Om Shanti Om to Padmaavat, the actress has come a long way. Talking about how she evolved as a person, she said, “I am extremely intuitive, vulnerable and sensitive. For years, I kept all of it within me but now I express things more. I’ve always been an old soul.”

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and sports drama ’83 in which she will be seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife.

