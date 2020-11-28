Deepika Padukone changes her Twitter, Instagram profile picture with Ranbir Kapoor. Here's why

Saturday, November 28, 2020
     
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Friday changed the display picture of her social media accounts - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. She kept a picture with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Do you know why?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2020 9:00 IST
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Friday changed the display picture of her social media accounts - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. She kept a picture with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Well, fans would have been surprised by this but were highly amused. The actress changed her profile picture and username to tara as she got nostalgic on the fifth anniversary of her 2015 release, Tamasha. The Imtiaz Ali directorial had brought together Deepika with Ranbir Kapoor.

Playing Tara Maheshwari, Deepika was seen as a fun-loving and outgoing girl from Delhi, who is on a solo trip in Corsica. The actress changed her Instagram and Twitter name to Tara and her profile photo to a still from the film, which featured her with Ranbir.

Her followers shared fan art, and Deepika took to her Instagram Stories to post them using the hashtag #FANArtFriday. Fans also paid tributes to the romantic comedy drama on Twitter. One wrote: "#5YearsOfTamasha Many Bollywood movies come and go but #RanbirKapoor and @deepikapadukone's movie 'Tamasha' will forever be special in a beautiful way with the magical Imtiaz Ali's direction."

Another wrote: "A movie that many didn't get, many didn't like and became the holy book for many. From the first frame, it was poetry in motion. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and @deepikapadukone for Tamasha. #5YearsOftamasha."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in 83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh, which is expected to release soon after being delayed due to the pandemic. She has also begun shooting for Shakun batra's next film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is said that Deepika will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for the film Pathan. Other than this, the actress also has a film with Prabhas in the pipeline. 

 

