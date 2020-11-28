Deepika Padukone changes her Twitter, Instagram profile picture with Ranbir Kapoor. Here's why

Image Source : TWITTER/@ITZMEGHANI Deepika Padukone changes her Twitter, Instagram profile picture with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Friday changed the display picture of her social media accounts - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. She kept a picture with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Well, fans would have been surprised by this but were highly amused. The actress changed her profile picture and username to tara as she got nostalgic on the fifth anniversary of her 2015 release, Tamasha. The Imtiaz Ali directorial had brought together Deepika with Ranbir Kapoor.

Playing Tara Maheshwari, Deepika was seen as a fun-loving and outgoing girl from Delhi, who is on a solo trip in Corsica. The actress changed her Instagram and Twitter name to Tara and her profile photo to a still from the film, which featured her with Ranbir.

Image Source : TWITTER/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone changes her Twitter display picture

Image Source : FACEBOOK/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone changes her Facebook display picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone changes her Instagram display picture

Her followers shared fan art, and Deepika took to her Instagram Stories to post them using the hashtag #FANArtFriday. Fans also paid tributes to the romantic comedy drama on Twitter. One wrote: "#5YearsOfTamasha Many Bollywood movies come and go but #RanbirKapoor and @deepikapadukone's movie 'Tamasha' will forever be special in a beautiful way with the magical Imtiaz Ali's direction."

Another wrote: "A movie that many didn't get, many didn't like and became the holy book for many. From the first frame, it was poetry in motion. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and @deepikapadukone for Tamasha. #5YearsOftamasha."

#Tamasha TL

Ved did BTech from 1992-96

Met Tara in Corsica in 1999

After 4 years met Tara in Delhi in 2003. Today in a parallel world Ved (46) and Tara are doing theaters after opening of lockdown & they might have started travelling again.



5 YEARS OF TAMASHA pic.twitter.com/5XRkCkuQGk — New Life (@Cheeku4Life) November 26, 2020

The Artists that had a lasting impact on me! #5YearsOfTamasha#Tamasha may not be a universal human story but it’s cult following is because it impacted many people personally



On what they were going through & what they wanted to do!



Ved & Tara ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QlUf2C09PY — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 27, 2020

So it's 5 years of #Tamasha.

Words can't express how much this movie means to me. Will never forget even one frame from the entire movie. Thanks to thalaivar #ImtiazAli , #RanbirKapoor and thalaivi @deepikapadukone for everything❤️https://t.co/QguDGFCo7I pic.twitter.com/pxKQJ6o7uC — Ajay Kumar B (@AjayKumarB17) November 27, 2020

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in 83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh, which is expected to release soon after being delayed due to the pandemic. She has also begun shooting for Shakun batra's next film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is said that Deepika will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for the film Pathan. Other than this, the actress also has a film with Prabhas in the pipeline.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page