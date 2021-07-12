Vindu Dara Singh shares tribute post for father Dara Singh on death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VINDU DARA SINGH, JAT_MEDIA Dara Singh

On legendary wrestler and actor Dara Singh's death anniversary, members from the film fraternity and fans took to social media to share memorable posts for him. Humbled with all love for his father, Vindu Dara Singh shared an old picture of Dara Singh and thanked all for their wishes. He also shared a fond memory with him.

"There are so many priceless memories that I can't pick one. For me, each moment spent with him is priceless. He wasn't just my father but a wonderful husband, a grandfather who was a lot of fun, a highly respected sportsman and an actor who everyone wanted to work with. His presence, even if it was for a few minutes at an event was cherished. People would always look forward to meeting him because he never said NO to any of his fans/well-wishers and always met them with a very warm smile & humility," Vindu captioned the photo.

"No ego; no arrogance. Only the spirit of love, hard work and simplicity. A simple farmer from a humble family touched the skies but was still a grounded human being who lived his life exactly the way he wanted to and who also left this world on his own terms! 12th July 2012 seems like yesterday as we all are still blessed by him forever ! Waiting for The day we launch," he added.

On Dara Singh's death anniversary, while some acknowledged his hard work, others shared how Dara Singh inspired them to do better in life.

Actor Siddharth tweeted old pictures of the celebrated figure reminding all that there is no shortcut for body transformations. "This is how real strong men in cinema used to look back in the day. Today you see exaggerated fantasies that look nothing like what a body should. And achieved with steroids and growth hormones to boot. Remembering real #DaraSingh. Work out. Don't sell out," he wrote.

Veteran singer Anup Jalota remembered Dara Singh's character as Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. He tweeted, "Humble tribute on the death anniversary of Rustom-e-Hind and film actor Shri #DaraSingh ji, who enliven the character of Hanuman ji in Ramayana."

Paying tribute to him, a fan wrote, "Remembering, the Great wrestler, Captivating actor, 1st sport's person to be nominated as MP to India's Rajya Sabha & The 'Rustam-e-Hind' Shri #DaraSingh Ji on his death anniversary. His role as Hanuman ji in Ramayan will always be a delight to watch."

Here's how more paid their tribute: