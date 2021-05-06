Image Source : TWITTER/@SSRAJAMOULI COVID19: RRR stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR urge all to get vaccinated & wear mask

The second wave of Coronavirus is rapidly spreading its wings in India. As the country grapples with the increasing COVID-19 cases, celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about dealing with the crisis. On Thursday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his lead actors of upcoming Telugu period drama RRR have urged the public to get vaccinated in a new coronavirus awareness video. The clip includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt asking all to follow all COVID protocols, stay home and vaccinate themselves.

In the video, Alia speaks in Tamil while Ram Charan and Jr NTR speak in Tamil and Kannada, respectively. Ajay opted to give out the message in Hindi and Rajamouli talks in Malayalam. They reiterated the importance of following protocol and staying safe in the ongoing crisis. The actors say that we have to contain the spread of the virus like how we successfully fought it last year. The message came at a crucial time when we all are unitedly fighting against country's biggest enemy. The video requests everyone to get vaccinated, if eligible. The actors also asked fans and followers to follow social distancing norms.

The important clip is about how cases have spiked unbelievably in the second wave of the coronavirus. To fight against the virus, it’s said that we should always wear masks and use sanitizers as they are the only weapons that can help us protect. They urged everyone to not believe in any rumours about vaccination. They asked people to step out only if it is very necessary.

"Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19," reads the video caption.

Meanwhile, Talking about RRR, the film is set in 1920s and is a fictional account of two freedom fighters who fight against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad. It said to be one of the costliest ever made in India, is scheduled to release on October 13. The period drama centres around the life of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.

Also Read: Covid-19: Jacqueline Fernandez distributes meals in Mumbai amid crisis