COVID-19: Aahana Kumra says 'Recovery mode on!'

Actress Aahana Kumra recently celebrated with her close friends and family members amid COVID-19 pandemic. The actress took to her social media and uploaded pictures from the special occasion where she is seen posing before a cake with her parents. Now, the actress took to Instagram and talk about her recovery post Covid. The actress posted a picture sitting in a park, dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim shorts. She wrote about how she is recovering from Covid and added that "doing nothing" is actually the "best" for her at this point in time.

"Recovery mode on! Sometimes doing nothing is the best thing you can do! #staystrongindia #stayhome #stayhappy #stayhealthy #staysafe #stayhappy #recovery #postcovidrecovery #covidwarriors #covid_19 #mondayblues #monday #mondaymotivation #health #healtheworld #prayersforall #india #staystrong #aahanakumra," she wrote.

Take a look at her post here:

The actress had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back.

On the related note, Aahana on Sunday shared pictures of her birthday and wrote about her COVID birthday. "A birthday wish in times like these!! What matters most? My answer will always be family and friends! They're my wealth I've had over the years!" she wrote along with images. My birthday this year was over whelming! After staying in isolation for 19 days and getting out and meeting my family and celebrating my birthday with them after so many years mattered to me!!" She wrote.

"I went for a walk at 5 30 in the morning... watched the sunrise. That was my birthday gift to myself! That mattered to me! I acknowledged each and every one who took time and wished me on my birthday! That mattered to me! Thank you for keeping me in your mind and hearts most importantly! I am in gratitude and my heart is full! My birthday wish is for everyone to stay safe and this world to be covid free! And I know my prayers will be answered!!" she concluded.

On the professional front, Aahana will soon be seen in the short film titled "Happy Birthday", which also features Anupam Kher. She is also part of Madhur Bhandarkar's film, "India Lockdown." The actress has also bagged the remake of French television drama "Call My Agent!".

