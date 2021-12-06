Cardi B yells at nightclub doorman after Black women not allowed in. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LILKIMANDCARDIB Cardi B yells at nightclub doorman

Rapper Cardi B has stood up for fellow Black women as she was seen screaming at a nightclub doorman after her fans told her that the club didn't allow Black women inside. In a video that has been circulating on social media, the 'WAP' hitmaker could be seen arriving at the club with her partner Offset, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As she said hello to the fans while walking in, the fans started telling her that the bouncers were not allowing Black women into the club. They accused the doorman of only letting white women into the event.

The fans also claimed they were even blocked from purchasing a table. Defending her fans, the 29-year-old rapper began yelling at the doorman, saying: "Let the black women in."

The security later responded that they would let the fans in after they let her in first.

One Instagram user, who seemed familiar with the place, commented: "E11even is extremely racist! This will soon come to light!!!" Another user said: "I don't get begging from hearing the clip. More like...inquiry the reason behind the blatant disrespect of not allowing a certain group of ppl in. Don't get 'why' confused with 'how'."

"Stop going to places where you and your money is not appreciated," another wrote. A separate person penned: "@iamcardib please stand with these women and stop supporting clubs you visit and know that (they) do this. Your influence is powerful."

The same night, Cardi B also attended the Maxim party at Art Basel. As she was seen hitting all the party spots around the city, she took to her Twitter account to write, "I can't believe I went to 4 parties in one night."

Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B has been named Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence. The 'WAP' hitmaker took to social media to share the news, which will see her become the very first person to be creative director in residence of the iconic brand.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she said: "Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know y'all are going to love what we put together.

"I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Centerfold the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun."