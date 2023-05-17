Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan shines as a modern-day Rani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan shines as a modern-day Rani

Making her long-awaited Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan stuns on the international red carpet of the Cannes International Film Festival. The Bollywood actress exudes elegance and grace as she proudly represents Indian culture on the global stage

Embracing her Indian roots, Sara shines in a gorgeous off-white lehenga during the inaugural ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Crafted by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the ethereal ensemble perfectly reflects her enchanting beauty, leaving everyone in awe of her captivating presence.

While speaking to the shutterbugs present at the red carpet, on being asked upon how is she feeling, she says, "Nervous... I've always aspired to be here someday, amd I can't believe I'm here."

Speaking about her look, Sara says, "It's traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. The mystery-thriller was released on 31 March 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. It received mixed reviews from critics. She is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. The film will release theatrically on June 2, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Also starring Sharib Hashmi, the romantic-comedy is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

