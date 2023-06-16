BTS’ V creates history by becoming the fastest person to cross 60 million followers on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM V became the fastest person to hit 60 million Instagram followers.

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is a star on his own terms. Be it his fashion sense, his soothing voice or his music has set standards for everyone because of his choices. Achieving multiple records has become a normal thing for the Singularity singer. Kim Taehyung has set another record courtesy of his Instagram account. The singer who made his debut on Instagram with fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook last December, has surpassed 60 million followers within 555 days. He has set a world record with this feat becoming the fastest person to reach the follower count.

Named ‘thv’ standing for his birth name initials of TaeHyung and his given stage name of V, the account currently has 81 posts, and 6 followers- including the BTS members and the official BTS account. Previously he also achieved another record by being the only account with all its posts crossing the 10 million likes mark, with many even having crossed 15 million likes or more. In fact, when V first made his personal account in December 2021 alongside other BTS members, he became the fastest to achieve 1 million and 10 million followers. Subsequently, his account also became the fastest in reaching 20, 30, 40, and 50 million followers, and it is expected to continue in the coming days.

Taehyung’s Instagram feed is a mix of personal moments, magazine photoshoots, events he attends, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the projects he works on.

Meanwhile, V held his first solo fan meeting recently. He said that the tracks on his album are related to the feelings he went through before as well as the many reasons. He emphasized that his favorite season, winter which happens to be one around his birthday as well will have a big inclusion in his album making fans curious

