BTS Jungkook's unexpected dance trend goes viral | Watch

It seems like the members of BTS are always creating the wackiest and weirdest trends, and a recent one unexpectedly created by Jungkook has even reached his family. At the end of last month, Jungkook finally caused some chaos after appearing on an episode of Suga’s well-loved show Suchwita. During the video, Jungkook went viral after his unexpected dance, which was iconic but very different from what you expect from the idol. After the video was posted, it wasn’t surprising that a brand new and unexpected dance trend was created with ARMYs dancing alongside Jungkook.

After the trend was created, it coincided with Jungkook creating a TikTok account, and netizens couldn’t get over the fact the idol had liked multiple edits with the trend. Yet, it seems like it’s even spread to Jungkook’s own family! ARMYs noticed that Jungkook’s brother Jeon Jung Hyun has even got in on the hilarious trend. ARMYs noticed that Jeon Jung Hyun had updated his public Instagram account with the most unexpected post ever… because it was an animation of Jungkook doing the viral dance. With the exact movement and music, it was truly a work of art.

After seeing the animation, not only got netizens not get enough of how talented he is, but the video was so iconic that it had reached Jungkook’s family.

If that wasn’t enough, he also posted on his story one of the hilarious edits of Jungkook’s viral dance.

It seems like the trend will not go on for a long time, and it’s not surprising that it’s becoming a global phenomenon.

