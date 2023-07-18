BTS’ Jin receives shoutout from Coldplay’s Chris Martin during concert in Amsterdam | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS’ Jin receives shoutout from Coldplay’s Chris Martin

BTS Jin and the members of Coldplay have developed a strong friendship over the past two years. Chris and Jin, in particular, have become very close and were in close contact before Jin enlisted. Chris always says that Jin came up with the idea of My Universe and quickly became a friend of Coldplay’s frontman. Their joint work on The Astronaut was a heartfelt endeavor to express Jin’s innermost emotions to his fans.

Prior to his enlistment, Jin gifted Coldplay numerous Wootteo patches and plushies (the alien he created as a part of The Astronaut promotion). The adorable alien has now become a symbol of Coldplay gracing the stage at nearly every concert the band performs. Chris proudly displays Wootteo patches on his clothing and often gifts them to fans as a gesture of affection.

At the recent Coldplay concert in Amsterdam, Chris saw a sign that said, “I get heaven to myself when I’m with Coldplay and immediately gave a shoutout to Jin! The Coldplay crew took a picture of the sign too.

Astronaut, which was released on October 28, 2022, surpassed 196 million streams on Spotify as of July 13, accomplished 10 million streams in 3 days, 50 million streams in 22 days, and 100 million streams in 72 days. It has established the standard for a brief time for a male K-pop solo track. Jin was first named on Spotify's 'Global Top Artist' and 'Japan Top Artist' charts upon the release of his solo release, establishing a standard for his solo debut with the most elevated positioning among Korean solo artists ever.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin was in the military, he rose to the rank of special soldier and received an early promotion to corporal, putting him front and center of the global news. Jin who was enthralled on December 13 last year, was supposed to be promoted to corporal on September 1, yet was elevated to corporal two months sooner as an extraordinary soldier. Even though he turned into a global star, being known as the world’s most attractive man and Vocal King, Jin turned into a super-exceptional phenomenal solider even in the wake of enlisting.

