BTS Jhope Military Service: Rapper thanks fans for letters after BigHit asks them not to send; shares photo

BTS Jhope Military Service: The most popular Kpop rapper, Jhope is currently serving in the South Korean military along with Kim Seokjin. He joined the military in April and his photos from the training center keep surfacing on the internet. On Wednesday, BTS Jhope himself took to his Instagram story to share his latest photos as he completed his training and also took to Weverse to drop a sweet post for fans expressing his gratitude. In the photos, Jhope can be seen saluting while posing for the camera.

BTS Jhope wrote on weverse, "ARMYs!!! Well done. The letters and support you sent me were really helpful and I was able to train hard!!! I will work hard for the rest of my military service and show you a good image! i love you!!" He concluded his post by bring a smile on the fans' faces and said, "My cell phone is fascinating... hahahaha."

Check out BTS Jhope's photo here-

Jhope's message came soon after his agency BigHit asked the fans to not send any letters or gifts to the rapper at the military training center. The statement read, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. Thank you to all the fans who always give all their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past April, BTS member J-Hope has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout J-Hope's military service period."

It added, "Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure J-Hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_jhope_from_ARMY."

The statement also read, "We would also like to ask for your cooperation during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

"We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time. Thank you," the agency signed off.

Before his military enlistment, BTS Jhope had released his solo album 'Jhope In the Box' as well as a documentary on the same. It streamed on Disney Plus Hostatr and will be released in theatres for a limited time as well.

