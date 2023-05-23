BTS V, BLACKPINK Lisa attend Naomi Campbell's birthday party | Viral Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/POPBASE BTS V, BLACKPINK Lisa attend Naomi Campbell's birthday party

BTS V and BLACKPINK Lisa are ruling the headlines yet again. The BTS ARMY has been in a frenzy over BTS's V ever since Celine initially introduced him as their Global Ambassador. His photos continue to circulate on social media, and BLACKPINK's Lisa experienced the same when she was named a Global Brand Ambassador in 2020. With their amazing and beautiful looks, they have been taking the internet by storm.

At a recent event, i.e. supermodel Naomi Campbell's birthday party, BTS's V and BLACKPINK's Lisa reconnected as ambassadors of CELINE after initially meeting in 2022. After seeing a CELINE performance in Paris in June 2022, Park Bo Gum, V from BTS aka Kim Taehyung, and Lisa from BLACKPINK banded together to put an end to all fan disputes. While attending a special CELINE event in Korea in April, the trio got back together now for the birthday bash.

Out of the three, two Kpop idols, BTS's V and BLACKPINK's Lisa, seem to have reunited and it happened at supermodel Naomi Campbell's birthday celebration. Naomi Campbell had a momentous birthday on May 22, but it wasn't simply a big party; it was for a special reason. The event was a birthday celebration with an auction theme to benefit Cancer Research UK and EMERGE USA.

While photos of Lisa wearing a pin-striped outfit and looking stunning had gone viral, it was the first peek at BTS V's official Parisian schedule and attire. The BTS member sported an equally gorgeous ensemble consisting of a chic black jacket with silver trim and a sophisticated black shirt. He was sporting an outfit from Celine's Homme Fall/Winter 2023 "PARIS SYNDROME".There wasn't much information available about the event or the attendees. Even though it was a BOSS collaboration, V from BTS and Lisa from BLACKPINK both attended and stunned fans with their appearances.

When the picture of the two stars' reunion was posted online, internet users couldn't get enough of it. While Lisa and V complemented each other's outfits and served as the ideal CELINE brand representatives, Naomi shone in a white halterneck dress.

One user commented, "Kim Taehyung is definitely God’s most favorite child! The visuals is out of this world and it just hits you hard in the gut! It leaves you breathless but you keep coming back for more!" One other said, "King Taehyung as we speak. And wait. Is that Lisa? They all be looking so pretty!"

Have a look at the photos posted online

