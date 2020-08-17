Image Source : INDIA TV 'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50; condolences pour in

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films 'Mumbai Meri Jaan,' 'Drishyam' and 'Madaari,' died on Monday in a Hyderabad hospital. He was 50. Kamat, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31. Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film 'Dombivali Fast' in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan,' starring Irrfan and R Madhavan. Actor Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the same through a tweet that read, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalized for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease. The hospital had described his condition "critical but stable." On Monday, news of his death spread which was later dispelled by filmmaker Nishikant Kamat and others. The hospital also issued a health bulletin after his death.

Image Source : HOSPITAL Hospital's bulletin after Nishikant Kamat's death

As soon as the news of his death spread, his fans and industry counterparts took to social media and poured in condolences. Have a look at how celebrities mourned his death:

Paresh Rawal tweeted, "One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI."

Tisca Chopra: Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend.

Ajay Devgn mourns Kamat's demise. He tweeted, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

Ashoke Pandit: Extremely sad to know that my friend Director actor #NishikantKamat is no more. I knew him since his theatre days... an ace story teller and a grounded beautiful being.... gone too soon. Will miss U dost. ॐ शांति !

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Such a sad news of my friend and brilliant actor and filmmaker Nishikant Kamat’s untimely death. So so sad. बिछड़े सभी बारी बारी। ॐ शांति।"

Faridoon Shahryar: #NishikantKamat made a very important film called #MumbaiMeriJaan on the Mumbai Bomb blasts that must be rediscovered. #Drishyam #DombivaliFast #Force #LaiBhaari ... he made a wide spectrum of films. He also acted in a negative lead in #RockyHandsome. #RIP #GoneTooSoon

.#NishikantKamat made a very important film called #MumbaiMeriJaan on the Mumbai Bomb blasts that must be rediscovered. #Drishyam #DombivaliFast #Force #LaiBhaari ... he made a wide spectrum of films.



Genelia Deshmukh: #NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat."

Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, "My thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of #NishikantKamat. This is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace."

Raja Sen: A director and a drinking buddy. Warm, enthused, affectionate. A man with an infectious laugh. Heartbroken as I bid goodbye to Nishikant Kamat. This cruel year continues to stab.

Payal Ghosh: RIP #NishikantKamat SIR I extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends.May his soul be at peace.

Kamat played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed. His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

