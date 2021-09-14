Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Boney Kapoor, family receive Golden Visa for UAE

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Tuesday said he and his family have received the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa. The 65-year-old producer shared the news on his official Twitter account. "Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind hearted leadership. Best Destination … Dubai and UAE #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE (sic)," Kapoor, who has backed films like ,"Mr India", "Wanted" and the upcoming "Maidaan", said in a tweet.

The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system which allowed investors (minimum of AED 10 million) and entrepreneurs, as well as professionals and specialised talents like in the field of science, knowledge and sports, to apply for it.

These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically. In the past, cine stars who have been granted the Golden Visa by Dubai include Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Tovino Thomas.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to follow her footsteps into the Bollywood industry. Producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut. In an interview with BT, Boney Kapoor revealed Khushi is interested in pursuing a career in acting. "You will hear an announcement soon," he quipped.

Khushi Kapoor had enrolled herself in an acting course at the New York Film Academy. Khushi enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. She recently made her Instagram account public and ever since his fans have been praising her for her style and fashion sense.

(With PTI inputs)