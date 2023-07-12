Bombay High Court orders Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli to pay Rs 50 lakh to ex-girlfriend in assault case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Armaan Kohli and ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa reached a consensus in 2018 after the former agreed to pay Rs 50 lakh in the assault case.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli to either pay Rs 50 lakh to his ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa as a settlement or he would be to jail. This all started after Armaan allegedly assaulted Neeru on June 3, 2018. She claimed that Armaan banged her head on the floor and even pushed her down a flight of stairs, following which she suffered serious injuries and had to get 15 sutures. After the incident, Neeru filed a complaint against the actor, and an FIR was registered against him, following which he was arrested.

As a settlement, Armaan gave a demand draft of Rs 50 lakh to Neeru and another Rs 50 lakh was to be given after the proceedings were over. Two more cheques were tendered by Armaan's lawyer, which were signed by his brother but were dishonoured. Now, Neeru has approached the court again seeking for the case to be resurrected against the actor.

Neeru Randhawa's lawyer Kushal Mor on Tuesday took the court through the five-year-old judgement by which the FIR was quashed. He also said that Kohli has even sent a notice to his own lawyer mentioning that the cheques were obtained by fraud and he never intended to honour them.

Armaan's lawyer, who appeared in the court said that the actor's mother and father are in their 90s and they need their son. An Affidavit was also pointed out by the lawyer in the court which was signed by Armaan's friend, who vouched for the same.

Now, the court has asked Armaan's lawyer Tarak Sayyad to ask him to take a decision on the settlement and let the court know his decision by July 18.

