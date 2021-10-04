Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BOBBYDEOL Bobby Deol's latest Insta post will take you back to his youthful days | PICS

Looks like actor Bobby Deol is spending his Sunday revisiting some great pictures from his youthful days. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture that brought back "a lot of memories" of the past. "This picture brings back a lot of memories ... Back in the day, I used to wear this Red Shirt all the time. #Nostalgic #Throwback," he wrote the caption.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "So innocent," a fan wrote. "Redlove," another added. Have a look at the same:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will start shooting for 'Apne 2' in March next year. Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne'. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, produced by Deepak Mukut and directed by Anil Sharma.

'Apne 2,' will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra Deol, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grand-son Karan Deol.

Earlier, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby reunited for the comedy 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' in 2011. The trio featured in two more films in the franchise, "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" (2013) and "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" in 2018.

-ANI