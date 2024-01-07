Birthday Special: Here's why KGF actor was given the title of 'Rocking Star Yash'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Birthday Special: Here's why KGF actor is called Rocking Star Yash

There was a time in Karnataka when you had to search for good movies as there was a loss of strong content, no realistic fights, no good songs, with silly comedies. People started watching other language movies. But actors like Rocking star Yash and Rishabh Shetty have tried to bring a real change in Sandalwood. The KFG actor is celebrating his 38th birthday today but do you know how the birthday boy got this title?

Even though Yash got an award for his first film in 2007-2008, but he wasn't recognised by people at that time. However, after 2–3 average movies, Yash Era started in 2010. He featured in the 2010 film Modalasala, a pure love story with good songs, a little bit of comedy scenes, and with lots of sentiment. It was a huge hit in terms of winning hearts, not in terms of the box office. Even though he had a very small fan base at that time, Yash earned small recognition in Sandalwood from this movie onwards.

Then he gave one more superhit movie, Kiraataka. In the same year, Yash gave one more hit called Rajadhani, a crime-based movie. It was such a huge hit in Sandalwood that this film got dubbed into Telugu after the DVD release. Later Yash came up with another box office hit called, Drama. At this time Yash got full recognition throughout Karnataka and fans too.

However, when Modalasala was released then only he got the star belt as Rocking Star, but no one knew it, he just needed a spark after this movie. So when he gave hit movies back to back, everyone came to know his star belt name 'Rocking Star'. Some people can not maintain that belt name in other's minds, but Yash has been successful in owning up to the title given to him.

Yash then featured in Googly starring Kriti Kharbanda. Googly is a real-time love story and was a big hit at the box office. Yash's hairstyle was trending after its release. The KGF actor then starred in the film Rajahuli, again a big hit followed by another box office success in the face of a historical movie titled, Gajakesari. This was the time that the birthday boy had cemented his position in the entertainment world and had also proven his caliber as an actor in several genres of movie-making.

But even if a section of people in the North Indian region were unaware of his talent, then Neel Prashanth's KGF movie series made him the PAN India star that he always deserved to be. So this is how Yash became Rocking Star Yash.