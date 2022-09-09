Bipasha Basu flaunts pregnancy glow in baby shower pics, Karan Singh Grover cradles wife's growing belly

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are soon set to welcome their first child. In an Instagram post shared on August 16, the Raaz actress was seen flaunting her baby bump in a white oversized shirt as she posed alongside Karan. Recently, Bipasha shared some happy images from her baby shower, known as Shaadh in the Bengali tradition. In the pics, Bipasha was seen with her mother who performed the puja rituals for the mommy-to-be. Karan also joined his beautiful wife in the baby shower.

Bipasha Basu shares pics from baby shower

Bipasha Basu is pregnant with her first child. For her baby shower ceremony, she opted for a magenta saree and wore traditional jewellery. The pregnancy glow could not be missed in the pics shared on social media. Bipasha's mother was with her to guide her as she is all set to embrace motherhood. During the ceremony, Bipasha gorged on some traditional Bengali dishes. Bipasha's mother also fed her food from her own hands and performed puja. The actress showed off her million-dollar smile in the pics.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover click pics at baby shower

Parents-to-be Bipasha and Karan also clicked some happy pictures at the baby shower. Karan complemented his wife in a traditional kurta and pyjama. The happiness on their faces showed how excited they are to become parents. Bipasha is expected to deliver in the coming months. In the images, Karan cradled Bipasha's baby bump and lovingly looked into her eyes.

Bipasha Basu announces pregnancy

Bipasha, 43, and Karan, 40, shared the exciting news about their pregnancy on social media in August.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see. So soon, we who once were two will now become three (sic)," they said in a joint statement along with the pictures of Bipasha showing off her baby bump.

The couple, who first worked together on the 2015 film Alone, has also co-starred in the 2020 web series Dangerous.

