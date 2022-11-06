Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in adorable photo with Karan Singh Grover, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. As the Bollywood actress enjoys the beautiful phase, she posted a photo flaunting her baby bump. Sitting beside him was Karan Singh Grover, who carefully cradled her growing belly. The couple looked super cute to say the least.

Taking to Instagram Story, Bipasha shared a story and captioned the post, "My world." In the picture, Bipasha could be seen flaunting her full-grown baby bump and her pregnancy glow.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

-- with ANI inputs

