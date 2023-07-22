Bigg Boss 11 couple Bandgee Kallra & Puneesh Sharma part ways after dating for six years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma announced their breakup today

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra are two well-known social media personalities. It's not unusual for love to blossom among the contestants inside the house. Like many others, the two were in love when they were inside the Bigg Boss house and even admitted their relationship on national television.

Bandgee took to social media to announce that the pair have mutually decided to go separate ways. However, they would continue to support each other. She penned a note and uploaded it on social media. It reads, "Hi Guys! Puneesh and I have parted ways after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There is only love and support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request you to please respect our privacy and not speculate things. Regards Bandgee Kallra. Just a few minutes after sharing the post, Puneesh took to his official Instagram handle and reposted the post in his story."

For the unversed, Bandgee Kallra was an engineer who quit her job to participate in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Post her stint, she made a name for herself in the showbiz industry as a model. Today, she is a renowned content creator and social media influencer. Bandgee has undergone a massive transformation since her Bigg Boss days and her social media posts are the proof. On the other hand, after Bigg Boss, Puneesh has achieved a lot. He was thrown into the limelight in Bigg Boss, then the actor featured in a TV show and web series.

