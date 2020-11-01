Sunday, November 01, 2020
     
Bhuvan Bam tests positive for coronavirus

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam announced on his Instagram Stories that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2020 13:59 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUVAN.BAM22

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam on Sunday announced on his Instagram Stories that he has tested Covid-19 positive. "Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive," Bhuvan wrote.He also urged people to take proper precautions.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUVAN.BAM22

"Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Don't take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing," Bhuvan added.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUVAN.BAM22

Bhuvan Bam's Instagram story

The 26-year-old rose to fame with his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines" . Apart from making vines, he also sings. "Heer-Ranjha", "Safar" and "Bas mein" are some of his tracks.

