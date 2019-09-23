Monday, September 23, 2019
     
Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Bhumi Pednekar says the film will change language of horror in India

Bhumi Pednekar reveals Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship featuring Vicky Kaushal is going to be a genre-breaking film.

New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2019 13:58 IST
Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Bhumi Pednekar says the film will change language of horror in India

Actress Bhumi Pednekar was never apprehensive about "Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship" when she signed it, and now she is sure the film is going to change the language of horror in India.

Asked if she thought twice on signing the dotted lines for "Bhoot...", Bhumi told IANS: "No. I had read the script and the director is a very dear friend of mine and I known about ''Bhoot...'' since it''s inception and I knew this one is going to be a genre-breaking film. It''s a film that is really going to change the language of horror in India."

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also stars Vicky Kaushal. "Bhoot..." follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach; it is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai.

"Vicky is such a phenomenal actor. For the love of the script and people involved with the film I just had to do it and I have a lot of faith in Bhanu as a director he''s very promising," she added.

"Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship" will release on February 21, 2020.

