Ayushmann Khurrana is 'first choice' for any twisted story: Aanand L Rai reveals

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choice of scripts. The actor never fails to put something new on the table and amaze the audience. Now the actor is all set to do a completely different role from what he has done earlier. He is set to break into the streak of action heroes in B-town with Aanand L. Rai's next 'An Action Hero'. The film is touted as an action film with a twist and not just a conventional Bollywood film. During a recent interaction with the media, the captain of the ship, Aanand L Rai opened up on casting the Doctor G actor.

The filmmaker stated that Ayushmann is always their first pick for any movie with a twist and hinted that this movie isn't just typical action film. He said, "Ayushmann is our first choice for any twisted story. This is an action film with a twist and Ayushmann has come on board due to the twist."

On Thursday, the makers dropped the poster of the film. The Bollywood actor looks rugged as he is seen posing with a gun and the poster hints at a chasing sequence in the film. Along with the new poster, the makers shared the trailer release date. The trailer of the film is scheduled for November 11.

Sharing the poster on his verified social media accounts, Ayushmann said, "Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga? Trailer out on 11th Nov 2022.. #AnActionHero coming to cinemas on 2nd Dec 2022."

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer created much anticipation among the fans after the release of its thrilling teaser. With its slick action and offbeat, satirical sense of humour, the release of the film is highly awaited. 'An Action Hero' is slated to hit the big screen this December 2.

Meanwhile, besides " An Action Hero," Ayushmann also has Dream Girl 2 in his pipeline. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav.

