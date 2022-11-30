Ayushamann Khurrana recreates iconic Phool Aur Kaante Scene, pays homage to 'OG action hero' Ajay Devgn

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SINHASOMESH An Action Hero poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat

The charming actor of B-town, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his upcoming movie, 'An Action Hero'. The actor will be seen in an action avatar for the first time and this makes the movie more special for the fans. The action thriller will have some high-octane action scenes, impressive parkour, hand-to-hand combat, and a few intense fight scenes. Earlier, Ayushmann made headlines when he stopped outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. He shared a photo in which he could be seen peeping out of his car to catch a glimpse of the sprawling bungalow, while he is surrounded by a crowd of fans who are busy clicking a photo of the star.

Recently, actor-singer attempted to re-create Ajay Devgn's famous split scene from the latter's film Phool Aur Kaante. The entry shot of Devgn, standing and balancing between two moving bikes. Well, in the original scene, Ajay stood in between two running bikes, but Ayushmann managed to stand between two running taxis. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a photo in which he can be seen posing in between the two taxis with his legs spread. He could be seen dressed in an all-black outfit and linked the photo to the 1991 movie song, ‘Maine Pyaar Tumhi Se’ He captioned the picture as, “OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston. (fire emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the medical comedy film Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film was directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

An Action Hero is scheduled to be released on December 2. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, it stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart and Alexander Garcia.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani starrer Yodha to release on THIS date | Deets inside

Also Read: Avatar 2, Cirkus, HIT The 2nd Case: All movies releasing theatrically in December 2022

Latest Entertainment News