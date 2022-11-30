Avatar 2, Cirkus, HIT The 2nd Case: All movies releasing theatrically in December 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV All movies releasing theatrically in December 2022

The year is going to end with a bang with some of the most awaited films hitting the big screens in December. While the holiday fever will be on a high, the movies will be a great time to relax and enjoy with friends and family. Avatar: The Way of Water, Cirkus, HIT 2 and other movies from Hollywood, Bollywood and South Indian cinema will look to woo the fans and end 2022 on a high. Let's take a look at the big theatrical releases this month that you shouldn't miss out at any cost.

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's intriguing film is everything the title suggests and more. An Action Hero will pack a punch in cinema halls on December 2.

HIT: The 2nd Case

Adivi Sesh stars as a cop investigating a brutal murder in the HIT 2, which will release on December 2. Fans of the thriller genre should definitely check this one out.

Violent Night

Hollywood gives a deadly twist to Christmas in Violent Night. The action film starring Stranger Things star David Harbour will release on December 2.

Vijayanand

Vijayanand is the biopic if Dr Vijay Sankeshwar, the owner of thr largest fleet of commercial vehicles in India. The inspiring drama is set for December 9 release.

Salaam Venky

Kajol stars in the family drama Salaam Venky. The film is based on a true story and will release in December 2.

Vadh

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra try to hatch the perfect murder in Vadh. The thriller film is set for December 9 release.

Maarrich

A crime drama starring Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Seerat Kapoor, Maarrich is a crime thriller. It will release on December 9.

Fall

Two friends stuck at a height of 2000 feet must battle the odds to save their lives. The riveting thriller will release on December 9.

Avatar: The Way of Water

More than a decade after creating history, the greatest cinematic event is back. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is set for worldwide release in December 16 and fans will be eagerly waiting for a visit back to Pandora.

Cirkus

Ranveer Singh stars in a double role in Rohit Shetty's comedy entertainer Cirkus. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. Cirkus releases on December 23.

Latest Entertainment News