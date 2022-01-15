Follow us on Image Source : VIVEK OBEROI Army Day: Vivek Oberoi shares teaser of upcoming short film Verses of War

On the occasion of Army Day, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi paid tribute to the soldiers who dedicated their lives to the nation. Sharing a teaser from his upcoming short film 'Verses of War' on his social media handle, he said: "A poetic tribute to the Indian Army on the Indian Army Day. Presenting the teaser of 'Verses of War'. Releasing this Republic Day exclusively on #FilmsByFnPmedia #indianarmyday #indianarmy #jaihind"

Oberoi, who plays an Indian soldier, and Rohit Roy, essaying the character of a Pakistani army officer, will be seen together in a film after 15 years. The short film, which is being released on the FNP Media YouTube channel, is directed by Prasad Kadam. Watch the teaser here:

Talking about the film, Oberoi said 'Verses of War' "salutes those brave and selfless soldiers who keep us safe. We should never forget the countless heroes who have sacrificed their lives for one breath of our peace."

Apart from this, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Amazon Original Series Inside Edge, after a long halt of 2 years. Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, in the new season the stakes are on for a bigger game in sight between two arch-rivals.

While the first two seasons surfaced around the Power Play League the 3rd season had things getting intense and bigger and better than ever before as the Pakistan-India series is about to take place after 13 years. The series brings in the thrill and excitement of Indo-Pak on-field rivalry, dirty politics, religion and much more potent topics under the sun.