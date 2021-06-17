Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARMAANMALIK Armaan Malik to birthday boy Amaal: Whatever I am today is because of you

Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Wednesday to share a special wish for his elder brother, singer-composer Amaal Mallik, on his birthday. Sharing a few stills together with his brother, Armaan wrote: "Tedha hai par mera hai. Happy birthday to my mad genius big bro! Whatever I am today is because of you, I love you beyond measure mochakiss @amaal_mallik."

A day before his birthday, Amaal shared a note on social media requesting singers who make covers or mashups to give due credit to composers and lyricists.

Amal wrote on Instagram: "I see a lotta singers (mostly the upcoming lot and the ones on reality shows) doing covers and mashups of songs without due credit. I have a sincere request. Please credit the original composers and lyricists, not just the singer."

"With due respect to the singers: A song is a team effort and crediting just the vocalist or just one person is not right. On top of that not mentioning the creators (authors) is downright unethical. No one is dying for your credit but it is just the right thing to do," he added.

"This was something that used to happen on radio stations too but I think they have changed their ways now (hopefully)," he further wrote.