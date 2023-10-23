Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff seal it with a kiss in official engagement ceremony | See mushy photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff's engagement

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are officially engaged! Setting some significant relationship goals, the duo sealed it with a kiss. The cutest couple has been winning the hearts of their fans ever since the release of Armaan's song 'Kasam Se,' which depicted his romantic proposal to social media influencer Aashna Shroff. Now, the couple has taken their relationship to the next level by formally getting engaged in a ring ceremony. Armaan recently shared photographs from this special event on his Instagram stories, celebrating their love and commitment.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAAN MALIKArmaan Malik-Aashna Shroff inside photos

