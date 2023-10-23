Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff seal it with a kiss in official engagement ceremony | See mushy photos

Monday, October 23, 2023
     
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff has been setting relationship goals for their fans, and their engagement ceremony, which took place on October 22, was filled with beautiful moments. Armaan shared several pictures from the ring ceremony, including a heartfelt note.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2023 12:48 IST
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are officially engaged! Setting some significant relationship goals, the duo sealed it with a kiss. The cutest couple has been winning the hearts of their fans ever since the release of Armaan's song 'Kasam Se,' which depicted his romantic proposal to social media influencer Aashna Shroff. Now, the couple has taken their relationship to the next level by formally getting engaged in a ring ceremony. Armaan recently shared photographs from this special event on his Instagram stories, celebrating their love and commitment.

