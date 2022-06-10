Arjun Kapoor is highly disappointed as Katrina Kaif doesn't send him mangoes; here's what he did next

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are old friends

Arjun Kapoor is often seen taking a dig at Katrina Kaif on social media platforms. He has once again called out the actress as the mango season has arrived. Arjun expressed his disappointment on how Katrina did not send him mangoes and even shared what he did to make up for it. Katrina who endorses a mango drink has fallen prey to Arjun's sarcastic comments even in the past. This time the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of a mango pudding along with a caption targeting the actress. Sharing a picture of him holding a bowl of mango dessert in his Instagram Stories, Arjun wrote, "When @katrinakaif doesn't send you the yearly dose of mangoes, you still have to manage and find a way to enjoying some mango pudding through @akshayarora3."

Previously, both Katrina and Arjun engaged in a social media banter when the actor shared a hilarious post mentioning Katrina's long time association with a mango drink brand Slice. Sharing a picture of the manga, Arjun wrote, "Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat." To which Katrina replied, "Yes pl I would like a few slices." Arjun didn't take much time to reply and said, "@katrinakaif u organise na for us actually Katrina... I promise to eat em with as much luv as u... hehe."

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif often leave their fans in splits with their Instagram banters. It would be exciting to see how Katrina is going to react to Arjun's recent complaint.

Earlier, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Katrina had revealed that she has been friends with Arjun for a long time. She also shared that he and Varun Dhawan started an "I Hate Katrina Kaif" club together. Later, they replaced their "I Hate Katrina Kaif" club with "I Love Katrina" club, and offered a huge Dalmatian trophy to the actress as a token to prove their faithfulness in the friendship.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline, alongside Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy 'PhoneBhoot' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.