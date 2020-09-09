Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap reacts to Bollywood's silence on Sushant's death, shares WhatsApp chat with actor's manager

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap broke his silence regarding Bollywood's silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation. The filmmaker said that the celebrities have been quiet until now because of the respect they have for him. Also, he stated that he did not work with Sushant due to his own reasons. Sharing a couple of WhatsApp chats with the late actor's manager, Kashyap revealed that he asked about his family and also told the reason for not working with him. The message shows that Sushant 'ghosted' on Anurag Kashyap after which the filmmaker dropped all plans of working with him.

Kashyap shared the WhatsApp chat saying, "am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons" In another tweet, he wrote, "Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th. It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want .."

Also, after several Bollywood actors demanded justice for Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday by sharing a strong message against patriarchy, Anurag Kashyap reacted to the complaints of why the industry kept quiet on Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation but coming out now after Rhea's arrest. The filmmaker took to Twitter and posted a statement that read, "Everybody baying for Rhea's blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn't do this or that to him? How do you (know) what was he going through? Are (we) forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better."

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director added, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it's gone too far. Republic doesn't inform our opinion."

Earlier on Tuesday, briefly after Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood personalities demanded justice for the actress by posting a quote on smashing the "patriarchy" and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea. Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday, which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.

On Wednesday, the actress has been taken to Byculla Women's Jail and her legal team is applying for bail in the Sessions court.

