Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher shares video of Russian army school cadets singing iconic patriotic song 'Ae Watan'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a video of Russian army school cadets singing the patriotic song 'Ae Watan' from the cult classic 1965 movie 'Shaheed' at a morning school prayer. The 'Saaransh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the video showing staff of teachers and students of a Russian army school dressed in their uniforms as they sing the song along with the original song playing in the background. The delightful video garnered more than one lakh views within a few minutes of being posted on Instagram.

Anupam captioned the post as, "This song from the film #Shaheed was my most favourite patriotic song ever. Thrilled and proud to hear this song being sung as a morning school assembly prayer by the Russian army school cadets!! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!! @indianarmy.adgpi #ManojKumar #BhagatSingh #PatrioticSong".

'Ae Watan' from the cult classic patriotic film 'Shaheed' which is directed by S. Ram Sharma, produced by Kewal Kashyap. It stars Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal and Pran in lead roles. Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain star in supporting roles.

It is based on the life of revolutionary and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh (played by Manoj Kumar). The music was composed by Prem Dhawan, with several songs originally being penned by freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil. 'Shaheed' was the first of Manoj Kumar's series of patriotic films, followed by the likes of Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Kranti (1981).

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher on Friday explained his fans why he shuts the world out at times.

"Please don't try to fix me. Please understand that like everybody else I too just get sad sometimes. So sometimes I shut the world out and when I feel better I will let it back in!" Kher posted on Instagram.

The actor's post on sadness comes a day after he spoke about the shocking and alleged suicide of a young line producer of his upcoming film "The Kashmir Files".