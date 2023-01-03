Anil Kapoor wishes 'speedy recovery' to 'Rennervations' co-star Jeremy Renner

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anil Kapoor wishes 'speedy recovery' to Jeremy Renner

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Monday said he is praying for the swift recovery of Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who met with an accident over the weekend. A spokesperson for Renner on Sunday said the "Hawkeye" star is in a "critical but stable condition" after he injured himself while ploughing snow at his home in Reno, Nevada. Kapoor, who has starred with Renner in the upcoming Disney+ series "Rennervations", took to Instagram Stories to send his best wishes to the two-time Oscar nominee.

"Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner," the 66-year-old actor wrote on Twitter alongside a photo with the Marvel star.

Both Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor had previously starred in Tom Cruise's 2011 movie "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol", though they did not share the screen space with each other.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner suffered injuries on Sunday after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow. According to his spokesperson, the 51-year-old actor is receiving "excellent care". "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the spokesperson said.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner has a home in the area, near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties to be without power as of this morning, according to the paper.

Renner was in India in May 2022 to shoot for "Rennervations", a non-scripted series slated to be released this year. He will also be seen in the second season of "Mayor of Kingstown", set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.

