Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from denim brands, says 'looking for a male model.. Call me'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from denim brands

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday shared a throwback photograph clicked 40 years ago in Calcutta (now Kolkata), and a vital tip on growing old gracefully. He invited offers from denim brands looking for a model, as he shared two pictures of himself, taken in 1980. The photograph, shot in front of Grand Hotel, was clicked by Padma Shri award recipient photographer Nemai Ghosh, who passed away last year.

The 64-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the black-and-white photo along with a coloured image of himself recently clicked in Mumbai. The common factor in both the pictures - denim outfits. The first picture posted by the actor saw him walking on the street wearing a denim jacket over a T-shirt and jeans.

"As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims. 2021, Mumbai, 1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh). Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me!" Kapoor wrote.

Rhea Kapoor was in awe of her father and wrote, "I love this...I would like my jacket back now thanks." Rajkummar Rao said, "Swag." Athiya Shetty commented, "so cool!!"

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam Kapoor. Kapoor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's ANIMAL with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline. It is scheduled to hit screens on Dussehra 2022.

The Sandeep Reddy directorial is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing relationships of the protagonists.