Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebrities share beautiful photos of Supermoon

Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebrities share beautiful photos of Supermoon

Bollywood actors like Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza and others enjoyed the beautiful view of the supermoon on Tuesday night.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 08, 2020 7:14 IST
Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebrities share beautiful photos of Supermoon
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebrities share beautiful photos of Supermoon

Bollywood actors like Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza and others enjoyed the beautiful view of the supermoon on Tuesday night. The actor took to their social media to share photos of the brightly lit pink moon and admired the beauty. While Vicky shared the picture of the moon and wrote, 'View tonight', Parineeti Chopra couldn't stop herself from admiring the view of the city from her balcony. On the other hand, Aayush Sharma enjoyed the view with his kids - Ahil and Ayat.

The supermoon occurs when the moon at perigee, which is when the moon is near its closest point to the earth in its elliptical orbit. The brightness of the moon lit up the night beautifully and not just celebs but many people took to social media to share its photos. Check out the photos here-

Fight Against Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

View tonight. #supermoon

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

India Tv - aayush sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Aayush Sharma enjoyed the view of the supermoon with his kids

India Tv - parineeti chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Parineeti Chopra is all praise of the supermoon view

India Tv - dia mirza

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Dia Mirza enjoyed a beautiful view with supermoon

India Tv - ananya panday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ananya Panday enjoys the view of the supermoon

India Tv - esha gupta

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Esha Gupta shared a beautiful picture of the supermoon

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X