Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebrities share beautiful photos of Supermoon

Bollywood actors like Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza and others enjoyed the beautiful view of the supermoon on Tuesday night. The actor took to their social media to share photos of the brightly lit pink moon and admired the beauty. While Vicky shared the picture of the moon and wrote, 'View tonight', Parineeti Chopra couldn't stop herself from admiring the view of the city from her balcony. On the other hand, Aayush Sharma enjoyed the view with his kids - Ahil and Ayat.
The supermoon occurs when the moon at perigee, which is when the moon is near its closest point to the earth in its elliptical orbit. The brightness of the moon lit up the night beautifully and not just celebs but many people took to social media to share its photos. Check out the photos here-
Fight Against Coronavirus
View this post on Instagram
BELLA / VIENNA - Tonight there was a pink #supermoon! 😀 We went running to the rooftop to see it! But it didn't look very pink to us when we got there. 🤔 It was still bright and beautiful, though. :) Our Mom says the best time to see it is at 8:05 am. We don't know if we will be up that early so we took a picture with the #moon tonight, and took its #blessings. 😊🙏 * * * #Bella #Vienna #sistersquad #babygirls #fraternal #twinsisters #twinsiblings #sistersforlife #twinsies #babiesofinstagram #daughters #toddlerlife #twoofus #toddlersofinstagram #besties #doublethelove #fraternaltwins #twinlife #toddlerlife #twingirls #daughters
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page