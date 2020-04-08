Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebrities share beautiful photos of Supermoon

Bollywood actors like Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza and others enjoyed the beautiful view of the supermoon on Tuesday night. The actor took to their social media to share photos of the brightly lit pink moon and admired the beauty. While Vicky shared the picture of the moon and wrote, 'View tonight', Parineeti Chopra couldn't stop herself from admiring the view of the city from her balcony. On the other hand, Aayush Sharma enjoyed the view with his kids - Ahil and Ayat.

The supermoon occurs when the moon at perigee, which is when the moon is near its closest point to the earth in its elliptical orbit. The brightness of the moon lit up the night beautifully and not just celebs but many people took to social media to share its photos. Check out the photos here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aayush Sharma enjoyed the view of the supermoon with his kids

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra is all praise of the supermoon view

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dia Mirza enjoyed a beautiful view with supermoon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday enjoys the view of the supermoon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Esha Gupta shared a beautiful picture of the supermoon

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page