Amitabh Bachchan shares still from his first photoshoot, recalls being 'pushed and goaded into'

It's the time when everyone is being locked down inside their houses due to the latest coronavirus scare in the country. Bollywood celebrities too are quarantining with their families and making the best use of this free time by indulging in various activities like cooking, binge-watching, cleaning, reading books, working out, etc, Well for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, it is the best time to revive old memories by digging into the old photographs and getting a nostalgic feeling out of it. In the wake of the same, he recently shared an initial photograph of himself when he was a newcomer in the late '60s. It was from his first photoshoot for a film magazine in which the actor says he was 'pushed and goaded into.'

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a young photo of himself with a slight smile and neatly-combed hair. Captioning the same, he wrote, "My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self-conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times."

His picture got an instant reaction from Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha who said that the Pink star has cheated as after teaching at least two generations 'brooding' and to become reticent, he himself has changed now. Have a look:

एक तो ये बेइमानी की है आपने। कम से कम दो generations को brooding और reticent बना के अब ख़ुद change हो गए। https://t.co/zFyIf6WGpu — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 14, 2020

Well, this isn't the first time that the Amar Akbar Anthony actor has shared an old photograph as there are many that can be found on his social media platforms. Have a look at some here:

Looks like he's quite fond of sharing these memories with his fans!

