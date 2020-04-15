Amitabh Bachchan shares still from his first photoshoot, recalls being 'pushed and goaded into'

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
     
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a young photo of himself from his first photoshoot and recalls being 'pushed and goaded into' the same. Look how Anubhav Sinha reacted to the same.

New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2020 8:54 IST
It's the time when everyone is being locked down inside their houses due to the latest coronavirus scare in the country. Bollywood celebrities too are quarantining with their families and making the best use of this free time by indulging in various activities like cooking, binge-watching, cleaning, reading books, working out, etc, Well for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, it is the best time to revive old memories by digging into the old photographs and getting a nostalgic feeling out of it. In the wake of the same, he recently shared an initial photograph of himself when he was a newcomer in the late '60s. It was from his first photoshoot for a film magazine in which the actor says he was 'pushed and goaded into.'

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a young photo of himself with a slight smile and neatly-combed hair. Captioning the same, he wrote, "My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self-conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times."

His picture got an instant reaction from Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha who said that the Pink star has cheated as after teaching at least two generations 'brooding' and to become reticent, he himself has changed now. Have a look:

Well, this isn't the first time that the Amar Akbar Anthony actor has shared an old photograph as there are many that can be found on his social media platforms. Have a look at some here:

View this post on Instagram

एक बात तो तय है ; इस corona के दौरान , जितनी सद्भावना इंसान ने इंसान को दिखाई है, शायद पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई । आप किसी भी देश, प्रांत ,समाज, रंग , जाति , धर्म , के हों ; हर तरफ़ से बस एक ही आवाज़ गूँज रही है , सब के लिए , सब से .... आप ठीक हो , सुरक्षित हो !! Of this there is no doubt at all , that during this pandemic, .. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief .. friend ,acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe , be protected 👏👏

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

View this post on Instagram

एक ने दिया और कह दिया, कि दिया, दूसरे ने दिया और कहा नहीं, कि दिया, दूसरी श्रेणी में ही रहने दो मुझे ऐ प्रीयजन , जिसे मिला, वो क्या जाने किसने दिया; जानो उसका बस करुण क्रंदन । इन हालातों में और क्या कहा जाए , जो जानें मुझे , जानें , मैं तो सदा स्वभाव से ही रहा हूँ कमसुख़न ! ( कमसुख़न : कम बोलने वाला ) ~ अमिताभ

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

View this post on Instagram

.. the top half

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Looks like he's quite fond of sharing these memories with his fans!

