Amitabh Bachchan remembers late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on 113th birth anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday paid tribute to his late father and one the most famous poets, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on his 113th birth anniversary. The Shahenshah of Bollywood, who has been reciting poems of his 'Babu Ji' on public platforms since long, shared a post on Twitter with an intense couplet in remembrance of him.

"Mai Mahaan Kavye likhna chahta hu, mahakavye nahi! Par unhone mahaan kavye nahi likha aatmkatha ke roop me 'mahakavye' bhi racha hai. Gadhyatmak mahaakavye... Mahakavye me par- charit hota hai, isme svacharit hai. Bharat ke sarvaadhik lokpriye kaviyo me Bachchan ji ka sthaan surakshit ~" ("I want to write great poetry, not epic!" But not only did he write great poetry, he also composed "epic" in the form of autobiography. The proverbial epic .... is circulated in the epic, it is automatic. Bachchan ji's place among India's most popular poets is secured ~)

Big B also shared the images of his late parents. In the next tweet, the 'Don' star also penned a couplet to commemorate the great Indian poet.

T 3735 - "मैं महान काव्य लिखना चाहता हूँ, महाकाव्य नहीं !" पर उन्होंने महान काव्य ही नहीं लिखा आत्मकथा के रूप में "महाकाव्य" भी रचा है। गद्यात्मक महाकाव्य .... महाकाव्य में पर -चरित होता है, इसमें स्वचरित है।

भारत के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय कवियों में बच्चन जी का स्थान सुरक्षित ~ pic.twitter.com/BiBvvH4hxd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 27, 2020

T 3735 - 27 नवंबर, 2020 पूज्य बाबूजी डॉ. हरिवंश राय बच्चन जी की 113वीं जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि शत-शत नमन !!



"मैं कलम और बंदूक़ चलता हूँ दोनों ; दुनिया में ऐसे बंदे कम पाए जाते हैं"

" मैं छुपाना जानता तो जग मुझे साधु समझता ; शत्रु मेरा बन गया है छल रहित व्यवहार मेरा" !

~बच्चन pic.twitter.com/jprCYKICHJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 27, 2020

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his upcoming project with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan as he shared a secret selfie from the sets. The veteran actor who is quite active on social media took to Instagram to share the picture that shows him and his family decked in traditional attire. While the 'Coolie' actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured kurta with a golden coloured pagdi and a pearl necklace, his wife can be seen wearing a magenta coloured saree.

Bachchan's daughter Shweta on the other hand can be seen dressed in an elegant golden coloured saree with a mask on her face as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. "Family at work," the 78-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the post.

On the films front, Bachchan's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

(With ANI inputs)

