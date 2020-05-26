Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek on 15 years of Bunty Aur Babli: Such fun and what a team

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek on 15 years of Bunty Aur Babli

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday fondly remembered 15 years of the hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which marked his first on-screen outing with actor, son Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Shaad Ali, the 2005 film featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as con artiste partners-in-crime while Amitabh Bachchan played a cop on a mission to catch them. The crime comedy also featured actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who would marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, in a special appearance in the chartbuster track, "Kajra Re".

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film, along with a picture from a stage show with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "15 years... 'Bunty Aur Babli'. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun and what a team! And 'kajaraare' on all our stage shows, yoo hooo!" the 77-year-old actor wrote.

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

The father-son duo later collaborated on films such as "Sarkar" series, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", and "Paa". The sequel to "Bunty Aur Babli", backed by Yash Raj Films, was scheduled to be released on June 26 this year. Touted as a "rebooted sequel", the film features Rani and Saif Ali Khan, who steps in for Abhishek Bachchan as the titular Bunty in the project. It also stars "Gully Boy" star Siddhant Chaturvedi and "The Forgotten Army" actor Sharvari.

On Tuesday, Big B also mourned the death of Hockey Player Balbir Singh Sr. He tweeted, "Legend Balbir Singh sr .. passes away .. his talent and his accomplishments on the Hockey field were legendary talk in my School days right from 1948 onwards .. what a champion .. condolences prayers ..

Indian Pride "

T 3543 - Legend Balbir Singh sr .. passes away .. his talent and his accomplishments on the Hockey field were legendary talk in my School days right from 1948 onwards .. what a champion .. condolences prayers ..

Indian Pride ..🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1Yqm0wUsU2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo which will release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

(With PTI inputs)

