Amitabh Bachchan mourns Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan's death, sings 'Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam'

The country witnessed the most shocking week when Bollywood lost its two most prized possessions and actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. 53-year-old Irrfan took his last breath on April 29 and when everyone was still mourning his loss another news of despair in the form of veteran actor Rishi's death took place on April 30. For megastar Amitabh Bachchan, it was tragic as he lost his 102 Not Out and Piku co-stars and in a recent social media post he exclaimed how it was the death of an elder as well as a younger celebrity. Not only this, he even paid an emotional tribute by singing the song "Waqt.. Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam."

Big B shared a collage of photos with both the actors and wrote, "The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..?The younger more tragic Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities."

Came along a musical video in which he sings the song from the 1959 film Kaagaz Ke Phool. Captioning the post he wrote, "​Waqt​ Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .."

Previously he shared his thoughts on Rishi Kapoor's death and wrote, "I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur , a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house ..I would see him more often after , at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms .. He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other."

While remembering Irrfan he said, ".. a most endearing tribute by artist Aniket Misra .."

Rishi Kapoor took his last breath in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai while Irrfan passed away in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Big B could not attend the funeral ceremony of Amar Akbar Anthony co-star but his son Abhishek Bachchan was present there to support the actor's family.

