Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he reminisces father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem. Watch video

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been every now and then sharing some information, quote or picture for his fans amid coronavirus lockdown. Yet again he did the same, but this it was a poem which was written by his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan titled--Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalaana Kab Mana Hai. The Bollywood megastar shared a video of himself reciting the verses from the same which matches the current scenario of the world and the country. He even shared the couplets were recited by his father during various 'kavi sammelans' that he used to attend while little Big B used to watch him do the same.

Beginning the poem, Big B says, "Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana kab mana hai. Kya ghadi thi ek bhi chinta nahi thi paas aayi, Kya ghadi thi ek bhi chinta nahi thi paas aai. Kalima to door, chaya bhi thi na palak par chaai. Aankh se masti chapakti, baat se masti tapakti, Thi hunsi aisi jise sun badlo ne sharm khai. Thi hunsi aisi jise sun badlo ne sharm khai, wo gai to le gai ullas ke adhaar manaa. Par athirta ki samay ki, muskurana kab mana hai? Hai Andheri raat par diva jalana kab mana hai?"

Sharing the video of Twitter, he wrote alongside, "T 3495 - I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him."

बाबूजी और उनकी आशा भारी कविता को याद करता हूँ । बाबूजी कवि सम्मेलनों में ऐसे ही गा के सुनाया करते थे । pic.twitter.com/CKKtroXA4H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

He also describes the process of making the entire video on his blog and wrote, "AND .. also in simultaneous work on the poem of hope from Babu ji .. rendering it here .. con calls with recordist there .. music directors in another there .. they be two in respective homes and no studio set ups .. but the ingenious working force and minds successful .. it is after 72 attempts that it looks like going on platforms .. perhaps to day .. perhaps .. apprehensive for that too .. how what where and when .. ahhhh .. just let it be say the girls in the house .. the main girl stuck away from home in Delhi .. attending Parliament when the shut happened .. so she remain where she is .. and Face Time WhatsApp .. ZINDABAD !!"

He further got emotional and wrote how he could not let tears drop on the post pages and wrote, "This post is sounding like a brain damaged ‘haemoglobin of the country of the system’ devoured and entirely consumed by the chemical ChSo2 .. sorry that be a College insensitive linguaexpletiva .. !!!! Pardoń .. is the French right .. eh .. who cares .. BUT .. I tell you .. in all this mesmerising work schedule .. the imagery of Babuji his words his thoughts his books his voice keep me company in excess .. they bring the water in the eyes .. I must leave now .. cannot allow it to drip on the post pages .."

Meanwhile, his latest post on Twitter created quite a stir on social media as he retweeted an unverified picture that claimed to be a satellite image of India during the #9pm9minutes activity on Sunday.

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

This is not the first time when the veteran actor has received backlash on Twitter. Earlier also, Big B has been slammed for promoting unverified news on social media.

