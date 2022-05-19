Alia Bhatt leaves to shoot for her first Hollywood film Heart Of Stone, says 'feel like a newcomer'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is all set for her Hollywood debut. Just months after announcing Heart of Stone, the actress updated her fans that she is heading to shoot for her first Hollywood film ever. The actress posted a sun-kissed photo as she hits the road. Alia's excitement for the project was apparent from the caption. The actress said she's nervous about it and she feels like a newcomer. "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

Alia's sister-in-law and Ranbir Kapoor's sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was among the first ones to react to the photo. "We love you,' she wrote. Alia's mother and actress Soni Razdan too wished her as she embarks a new adventure. "Wishing you all the luck in the whole world," she commented on the post. Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt too had a special message for her. "Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!" she said.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too reacted to the post.

About Heart of Stone

The film follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset.

'Heart Of Stone' is directed by Tom Harper. It is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film.

The film will release globally on Netflix this spring.