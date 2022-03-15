Alia Bhatt's FIRST LOOK from Brahmastra revealed on birthday, know release date of Ranbir Kapoor's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt in poster of Brahmastra

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s birthday, the team of the much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra presents the first look of Alia as Isha! After releasing Shiva’s first look in December 2021 to a stupendous success, director Ayan Mukerji and the team of Brahmastra surprised fans and the audiences today with Isha’s official poster and brand new exciting footage giving an exclusive glimpse into the world of Brahmastra! The film will hit the theaters on 9th September 2022.

"Happy birthday to me. can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha.. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!" Alia captioned the video introducing her first look from the film. The video starts off from the depths of the earth and transposes to the nebulae set in the vast eternity of the universe, alternating between warm and cool colours. See here:

Soon after the video was shared by Alia on her verified Instagram account, fans, colleges and co-stars rushed to the comment section to laud her and wish the actress on her birthday. Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez were among those writing, 'Happy Birthday' in the comment section. Actress Mouni Roy, who plays a pivotal role in Brahmastra gave a shoutout to Alia writing, "Happy happiest to you A. Lots of love & all the birthday brights (sic)."

The film is Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project and has been in the making for over 6 years, and this will be Ayan's first film after a period of eight years after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.