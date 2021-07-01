Ali Fazal pens funny, romantic note about 'begum' Richa Chadha missing his phone calls

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI FAZAL Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal, on Thursday, unleashed his whimsical side as he penned a funny and romantic note for his fiancee and actress Richa Chadha. It is a poem of sorts about her missing his phone calls. Along with the poem, he also shared a picture of the couple. Ali began his post writing, “When we dressed up to champion people to live good lives," then he goes on with his witty poem for Richa and missed calls.

"@therichachadha teylifone uthaalo begum. Usi pe hai ki - “Phone uth jaa sim sima sim phone “ Sheher badal jaate hain, masroofiyatein jakad leteen hain, safar mohabbat ke maamlo mein aapko aur bhi taynaat kardeta hai. Pecheede maamle hain bhaiya.. aur yeh muthbhed kaayam rahe yahi dua hai, lekin tumse bin matlab baat karne mein jo lutf uthaata hoon.. ya jo aanand milta hai woh shayad hee kaheen mumkin hai. Shakl pe ek beghairaton waala sukoon sa chhaa jaata hai. Haan kabhi kabhi apne aap se guftagoo chhid jaati hai aaynon ke darmiyaan, lekin woh narcissism hai ek tarah ka apne aap mein. Uspe charcha na hee karein toh behtar. Shayad kabhi rajneeti mein utarna pade toh kaam aayega. Filhaal, aap pe dore daalta rahoonga, likhit mein diye hain. Ok goodbye fiaaaaaaansss!! Abey phone utha."

Calling Fazal, 'pyaare mia', Richa reacted to the post writing, "Hahahaa phone mil nahi raha tha remember ? if I call you Pyare Mia ppl will think it’s a pun. But all in good fun."

For the unversed, Richa and Ali planned to tie the knot in April last year, but they had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The two actors, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February 2020, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.