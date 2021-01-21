Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYAF/JANHVIKAPOOR Alaya F to Janhvi Kapoor, 5 times Bollywood actresses set internet on fire with their dance moves

Bollywood actresses are known not just for their good looks or acting skills but also for the talent they have in them that makes them stand out from the rest. Time and again we have seen videos of our favourite divas go viral on the internet in which they can be seen enjoying their fitness regime or practising a dance form. These videos become the centre of attraction and leave fans in amazement of their dance skills. Yet again, another one has grabbed our eyeballs and she is none other than the newbie in B'town Alaya Furniturewalla whose contemporary dance moves on the title track of Kalank - Main Tera has left everyone speechless. In case, you've missed this one or the others, here we bring to you a list of sizzling dance videos of actress that went viral in the recent time.

1. Alaya F:

The latest video shows Alaya showcasing some amazing moves along with perfect expressions that are enough to leave you glued to the screen. Taking to Instagram and sharing the video, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress wrote, "Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs! Hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth it."

In case, you are unknown about the fact of how great a dancer Alaya is, you should definitely scroll her Instagram profile now.

2. Katrina Kaif:

Kat is one such actress who is known for giving smashing performances on stage during events or in movies. Just recently, she shared a video on her profile in which she can be seen sharing a sneak peek from what seems like a dance rehearsal for her upcoming film. Alongside, she wrote, "And after a longgggggg time - we’re dancing. @excelmovies."

3. Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi on her Instagram showed her sizzling 'thumkas' and 'jhatkas' in the one-minute-long video alongside which she wrote a quirky caption that read, "Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz."

4. Nora Fatehi:

Everyone is aware of the fact of Nora being an amazing dancer. She has left us all swaying with her dance moves in various Bollywood songs. Apart from this, she keeps on treating her fans with videos which she shared on Instagram. Grab a look at those here:

5. Jacqueline Fernandes:

Jackky has a lot of times, blown away by her dancing skills but this one surely set our hearts beating a little faster. She captioned the clip as, "Just the beginning... #dabanggreloaded Dubai! #rehearsals with my Sadika Khan."