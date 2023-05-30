Akshay Kumar’s unique LED dragon eye backpack makes fans curious| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's unique fashion sense

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The actor's latest airport look has left his fans stunned as he paired his black athleisure look with a funky bag that literally looked like a dragon's face. Photos and videos of Kumar's outfit and bag are going viral on social media.

The backpack that Akshay was carrying is called Iron Man LED Display Backpack and it can be bought online from anywhere between Rs 9,000 to 35,000. The cost depends on the backpack edition you pick from the store or online.

The bag has a waterproof design, and it can protect your belongings very well. The two eye-shaped LED lights that make the bag's design uber-cool can be controlled via your mobile phone. And you can pick from several designs.

Motorcyclists and frequent travellers typically use the Dragon Eye LED bag to carry their essentials in a comfortable and fashionable manner. The bag is pricey due to the numerous built-in features that make use of cutting-edge technology. The bag is completely waterproof and includes a screen with a built-in full-color 32x2 dot matrix screen for a denser pixel and clearer display. It connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth and includes a power bank for charging devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Reacting to Kumar's airport look, a fan wrote, "The Khiladi of B-town, love your looks." Another commented, "I can't stop looking at that bag, where can I find it?" And, a third comment read, "Wovee dovee!!! I want that bag and those shoes look hot…Super stylish."

Meanwhile, Kumar will next be seen in OMG 2, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and Aamir Naik.

He also has Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and The Great Indian Rescue in the pipeline.

