Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Ajay Devgn to begin shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi from February 27

After much speculation, it is finally confirmed that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a significant role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor will be joining the Gangubai Kathiawadi team tomorrow ie 27 February at the grand set which has been created in Mumbai. After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Ajay will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years for the film. The teaser of Alia Bhatt-starrer was released on the occasion of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 58th birthday on Wednesday. Soon after the big announcement, the stars came under one roof to celebrate the birthday of the ace director.

Now, Ajay Devgn will be joining the team tomorrow. Making the announcement, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "CONFIRMED: AJAY DEVGN BEGINS SHOOT FOR #GANGUBAIKATHIAWADI... #AjayDevgn joins #GangubaiKathiawadi team tomorrow [27 Feb 2021] on a grand set in #Mumbai... #SanjayLeelaBhansali and #Ajay reunite after 22 years [#HumDilDeChukeSanam]... Stars #AliaBhatt in the titular role."

