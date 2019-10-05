Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
Ajay Devgn's BTS photo from an unreleased film goes viral

The image was clicked in Switzerland where a sequence of the film had been shot. Ajay Devgn's unreleased film also starred actresses Sameera Reddy and Bhumika Chawla.

New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2019 15:50 IST
An old photograph from an unreleased Ajay Devgn film is grabbing eyeballs on social media. The hitherto-unseen pic, clicked on the sets of a film titled Naam that never got completed, was released by its director Anees Bazmee. It shows Bazmee explaining a shot to Ajay in an outdoor location.

Bazmee took to Instagram to share the photograph. The image was clicked in Switzerland where a sequence of the film had been shot. The unreleased film also starred actresses Sameera Reddy and Bhumika Chawla.

Captioning the picture, Bazmee recalls the scene was one of high drama, with Ajay's protagonist out hunting for his wife and kids at that point in the story. He added the film was a suspense thriller.

"This was taken in Switzerland, while shooting for an unreleased film 'Naam' with @ajaydevgn @bhumika_chawla_t and @reddysameera. Iss scene ke dauraan unko apne biwi aur bacchi ko dhoondna tha. It was a suspense thriller jo aapko bohot pasand aati. Yahin ummeed karta hoon ki kisi din yeh movie release ho aur aap sabko dekhne mile," Bazmee wrote.

Currently, Bazmee is busy filming "Pagalpanti", which features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to release on November 22.

Ajay is presently dividing his time between the self-produced "Taanaji", co-starring wife Kajol, besides the biopic "Maidaan", where he essays football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has the comedy "Turram Khan" and the war drama "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" coming up.

(With IANS Inputs)

