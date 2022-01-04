Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa's pic breaks the Internet, netizens can't get over dramatic transformation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NYSA DEVGN Nysa Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn is the latest one to startle the Internet, thanks to her dramatic transformation in a viral photo. The star kid is yet to make a Bollywood appearance, nevertheless, she enjoys a sizable fan following on social media and multiple fan pages dedicated to her keep a track of every move of hers. Lately, a gorgeous photo of Nysa is doing rounds on the Internet. In the viral photo, she is seen dressed in a black dress and looks every inch diva that she is.

The photo is a mirror selfie in which Nysa strikes a confident pose in a plunging neck dress. Complimenting her dress was a blingy neckpiece and a contrasting green bag. As the photo is being shared across several fan pages netizens couldn't help but talk about her transformation. Before this, she has always made appearances with her parents. Take a look:

For the unversed, it was only this year that Nysa turned 18. On the occasion of her birthday, her parents took to social media to share special posts for her.

"I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them, " Kajol wrote, along with a throwback photograph on Instagram, of baby Nysa sitting on her lap.

"And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don't tone down ur shine for anyone. I've got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good," she added.

Ajay Devgn wrote an Instagram: "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys lik e this are the only ‘break' in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of daughter Nysa's birthday, Ajay Devgn announced his digital debut with a web series titled 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'.