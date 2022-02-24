Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAJOL Ajay Devgn didn't forget 23rd wedding anniversary with Kajol. Here's proof!

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are considered the power couple of the Bollywood industry. The two of them have been married for several years now and are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary. A few days back, shared a hilarious post to remind himself about the occasion. Well, he clearly did not forget it this time as the actor took to his social media handle and shared a video clip while wishing his beautiful wife. In the same, he can be seen thanking Kajol for sticking by over all these years. In the video, Ajay can be seen saying, "I am surprised that she is still with me," while Kajol prompted, "aww." Not just him but even Kajol penned a touching note for her husband along with a major throwback picture.

Speaking about Ajay's post, he shared a caption by using a reference from one of their old movies. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor wrote, "1999 - Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha... 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary."

While for Kajol, her caption read, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I’m taking a bow now'"

Even Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji wished the two of them and wrote, "Happy anniversary my lioness and lion here’s to my two most special people ! Love u guys! Ur strength and commitment is not only inspiring it is commendable in a world that’s forgetting the value of a love that lasts forever! @ajaydevgn @kajol'."

For those unversed, Ajay and Kajol began dating after they met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul for the first time. While speaking to Humans of Bombay, the actress said, "I was ready for the shot and asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set and became friends."

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in the year 1999 and welcomed their daughter, Nysa, in 2003, and son, Yug, in 2010. They have worked together in projects like-- Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.