Ajay Devgn shares beautiful montage of illustrations on 100th film journey, thanks fans for all the love

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn's 100th film release

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will Ajay's 100th film and it surely is a special one for him. As Ajay is inching towards his century in films, fans of the star have been pouring their wishes for his amazing filming journey. Ajay took to his Instagram to share a series of videos that captures Ajay's journey from his debut in Phool Aur Kaante to three decades in the industry. The special video series shared by Ajay has been created by TV Chanel Star Gold.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Ajay wrote, "A big shout out to @stargoldofficial and my fans for the amount of love you’ve given to me via #DevgnOn100. It just reminds me of how lucky I am. Thank you for making this journey so memorable with your super imagination! Swipe left to see a few of my favorite ones for all my fans to enjoy."

The first of the seven videos captures Ajay's look transformations over the years since his debut. A video sketches iconic stunt from Phool Aur Kaante where he made entry standing on two bikes. It also shows Ajay's similar stunts with two cars in Golmaal and two horses in Son of Sardar. The video suggests that we could probably see Ajay standing on two airplanes or space shuttle. There are more videos that feature in the version of Super Mario and other video games.

Ajay’s 100th fil Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10, 2020. Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar.